Hospital selfie leads to criminal harassment charges against London man

A London man is facing charges after woman was harassed online for her involvement in Pride events and someone drove from London to Windsor to take a selfie with her terminally ill father. 

A person in a white shirt and jeans is handcuffed.
Bubba Christopher Michael Pollack, 34, was arrested by London police and charged with criminal harassment. (Jan H Andersen / Shutterstock)

A London man is facing charges after a woman was harassed online for her involvement in Pride events and someone drove from London to Windsor to take a selfie with her terminally ill father.

The woman's dad is in palliative care in Windsor. 

The accused posted the photo on a social media page. 

"Investigators learned that the complainant, a 36-year-old woman, was consistently harassed through social media over a period of time regarding a recent Pride event in London, Ont.," said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson. 

"There were no physical injuries sustained as a result of the incident." 

He was released to attend court in Windsor at a later date. 

