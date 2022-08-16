Horror and fantasy Apple TV series to be filmed in London, Ont.

Richmond Street is about to get a 1970s, New York City-style makeover for a new Apple TV series.

The show is called Improbable Valentine. Filming is expected to take place on Richmond Street between Dundas and King streets, according to local businesses.

"It's a good thing you know, it'll give us a lot of exposure on the block," said James Edwards, the owner of AAHC Barbershop and Salon, a business located on Richmond Street where filming is set to take place.

The exterior of his store will be converted to a 1970s-style barbershop for the filming.

Improbable Valentine is based on The Changeling, a bestselling novel written by Victor Lavelle. It will feature U.S. actor LaKeith Stanfield, who has previously starred in Knives Out, Selma and Sorry to Bother You.

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, the fairy tale horror series is a "death defying odyssey" of two parents who travel through places like enchanted Isles and haunted woodlands in order to find their son who was removed from them.

Andrew Dodd is manager of Film London, didn't say whether the series would be filmed in London, but said any potential project for London is met with a lot of enthusiasm, and would be great for businesses here.

"It's a platform to show Ontario, to show Canada, and potentially show the world what London has to offer," he said.

Dodd said he wasn't sure if the series would be looking to hire any local actors or background performers.

"It's still up in the air. There's lots of moving pieces, nothing is really certain until it's certain," he said.

While some details can't yet be revealed, business owners on Richmond Street are looking forward to the filming they say is taking place next week.

"[It's] totally a shock, and so exciting," said Tae-hwi Cho, the store manager of Richmond Magazine and Variety, that's going to be featured in the film.

Cho said his store will be closed on Aug. 24 so the crew can film both inside and outside of his store.

Jeff Pease, the owner of Sumner Jewellers, said the filming will be good for London, and more good things need to be happening in downtown London. (CBC News)

Jeff Pease is one of the owners of Sumner Jewellers, on Richmond St. and is also feeling good about the filming. He said he was told by a site coordinator for the series that they might need access to his store for filming next week.

"We're pretty excited this is happening in London, and maybe this is something that will continue to happen," he said.

Filming is expected to last until Sept. 13, and the series is expected to air in 2023.





















