Hoping for an early spring? Wiarton Willie's prediction says you're in luck

If you're hoping to pack away your winter coat sooner than later, there's good news.

Wiarton Willie, Ontario's weather forecasting rodent, predicted an early spring on Thursday when he didn't see his shadow.

This year's Groundhog Day forecast was officially announced at 8:07 a.m. from Wiarton, Ont. in the South Bruce Peninsula.

Crowds gathered in freezing temperatures to see if the famous Willie will see his shadow — and what that means for the weeks ahead. Wiarton Willie whispers into the mayor's ears to make his report.





Wiarton Willie wishes you a happy Friday! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wiartonwillie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wiartonwillie</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wiartonwilliefestival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wiartonwilliefestival</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyFriday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyFriday</a> <a href="https://t.co/O5VX2ZDSFG">pic.twitter.com/O5VX2ZDSFG</a> —@willieofficial On Feb. 2 each year, eyes turn to Wiarton Willie to see if he'll see his shadow — meaning 6 more weeks of winter — or no shadow, predicting an early spring. This year marks 67 years of the tradition.

Shubenacadie Sam and Punxsutawney Phil predict long winter

Nova Scotia's beloved groundhog Schubenacadie Sam saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter.

It’s Official! That’s a confirmed shadow! Get ready for 6 more weeks of winter, don’t put away your hat and mitts yet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShubieSam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShubieSam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GroundhogDay2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GroundhogDay2023</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LongWinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LongWinter</a> <a href="https://t.co/qKEFCTvOWT">pic.twitter.com/qKEFCTvOWT</a> —@ShubenacadieSam

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil also saw his shadow Tuesday morning, gearing up for a long winter ahead.

Last year, Groundhog Day predictions clashed between Wiarton Willie, who called for an early spring, and Shubenacadie Sam, who called for a long, cold winter.