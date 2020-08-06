Homicide victim in Kettle and Stony Point identified

Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police and Anishinabek Police Service were conducting a search on the territory around 1:15 p.m. Saturday when they discovered a body.

The individual has been identified as David Jordan Oliver, a 29-year-old from Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

It's not clear at this point where the body was discovered or if it had been there for a long period of time.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Kettle and Stony Point is about 35 kilometres northeast of Sarnia.