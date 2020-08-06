Skip to Main Content
Homicide victim in Kettle and Stony Point identified
London

The victim of the weekend homicide has been identified as David Jordan Oliver, a 29-year-old from Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, police say.

The victim's body was found during a police search over the weekend

It's unclear at this point where the remains where found, and how long it took before they were found. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police and Anishinabek Police Service were conducting a search on the territory around 1:15 p.m. Saturday when they discovered a body. 

The individual has been identified as David Jordan Oliver, a 29-year-old from Kettle and Stony Point First Nation. 

It's not clear at this point where the body was discovered or if it had been there for a long period of time. 

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Kettle and Stony Point is about 35 kilometres northeast of Sarnia.

