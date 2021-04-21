His pharmacy has 190 doses and a wait list 1,000 names long for the AstraZeneca vaccine

A London pharmacist says his phone is ringing off the hook and his wait list has swollen to more than 1,000 people as surging local demand for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine far outstrips supply.

"At my location we have 190 doses left and within three days of coming online, I've had 1,000 people apply for my wait list," said Victor Boran, the owner and pharmacist at Bellwood Pharmacy on Oxford Street East at Gammage Street.

This week the Ontario government began to offer the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to people age 40 and over through local pharmacies. It's also available at some primary care settings.

While the expanded program is welcome news, being eligible for the initial vaccination and actually getting the shot are two very different things. In London, some forty-somethings complained they were unable to book an appointment as they added their names to wait lists on pharmacy websites. Some have been able to book an appointment in London, but clearly others will have to click and wait a bit longer.

At the same time, there are reports of open and unfilled appointment slots in other Ontario cities, according to the Vaccine Hunters posts on social media.

Boran said the situation has put pressure on local pharmacies, especially smaller operations like his that are working to get enough staff to handle booking and get shots into arms.

His pharmacy website has a statement on its landing page that asks people to not call about getting the vaccine, but instead sign up for a wait list.

Here's what Boran had to say when asked about the situation during a visit by CBC London on Tuesday.

How long will people have to wait?

"The government is improving the supply process," said Boran. "As that supply improves, it's easier for us to staff so we can get more shots done and we can get through these lists. If people are wondering why they signed up and onto a list and no one has ever called .... some of these lists might have 10,000 people on them, and the stores get a few hundred doses at a time. So you can imagine that's going to take a while. When the age group dropped, there was 120 phone calls here by three o'clock in the day. Both phone lines were jammed."

Any advice for people trying to get their shot ASAP?

While he admits signing up for appointment wait lists is tedious, it's also probably the best approach.

"You're doing the right thing, especially if you're signing up through the pharmacy websites," he said. "Calling the pharmacies is very difficult for us, because then we can't get to our patients and their medication needs since no pharmacy has a call centre just for this issue. It's going to take a bit of patience."

How does London's supply situation compare to say ... Toronto?

"I think our availability is OK," said Boran. "Obviously, we don't have as many cases as Toronto does and in the province as a whole, we really want to stop having so lockdowns so it makes sense for Toronto and all of these hotspots to have more availability than we do. I think in time that will improve locally. For now I think Toronto has more shots that's why you're seeing younger people getting it."

This Ontario government website has links to pharmacy booking websites.