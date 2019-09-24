Highway speed limits jump to 110 km/h in pilot project

Drivers on Hwy. 402 and two other Ontario highways will officially jump to 110 kilometres an hour as part of a pilot project looking at new ways to improve traffic flow.

The limit will rise to 100 km/h on the following highways:

Highway 402 from London to Sarnia (90 km).

Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) from St. Catharines/Lincoln to Hamilton (32 km).

Highway 417 from Ottawa/Gloucester to Ontario/Quebec border (102 km).

The province also wants to gather input from drivers on the speed limit increases using an online survey set to end on Nov. 23.

The transportation ministry plans to add new signs to let drivers know the limits are changing.

A government news release says the three pilot sites were chosen because they require minimal or no upgrades, have an average of three kilometres between interchanges and can handle a 110 km/h speed limit.