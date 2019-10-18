One dead, three in hospital after Hwy. 401 crash

One motorist is dead and three are in hospital with undetermined injuries after a five-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 this afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed between Iona Road and Union Road for the fatal collision collision.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash involved five vehicles and lengthy delays should be expected.

One of the three people in hospital had to be taken by air ambulance to hospital. .

Detours have been put in place.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY401</a> between Iona and Union at a standstill, both directions. <br><br>A helicopter has landed just up ahead - and multiple police vehicles have made their way to a scene. <br><br>Also a van about to do something I’m pretty sure is illegal. <a href="https://t.co/yqQtdN8mJK">pic.twitter.com/yqQtdN8mJK</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Westbound traffic is moving and a helicopter is on the scene for investigation and assistance.