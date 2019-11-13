Skip to Main Content
Gas leak closes Hwy. 401 in both directions near Veterans Memorial Parkway
London·Breaking

A natural gas leak has closed Highway 401 in both directions between Veterans Memorial Highway and Dorchester Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. 

OPP says reopening time for the highway is unknown

CBC News ·

The OPP says the reopening time for the highway is unknown. 

More to come

