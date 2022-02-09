Here's what's closed and open for a fun-filled Family Day

Family Day 2022 falls on Feb. 21. Here's your guide to what's open and closed in London, Ont. during your well-deserved day off with loved ones.

What's open

The London Children's Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some drug stores and pharmacies (call ahead to verify).

Boler Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleetway is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Flying Squirrel is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sky Zone is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Factory is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All movie theatres, except Imagine Cinemas.

Canada Post mail delivery is running.

Federal offices

Local eateries and cafes

Most restaurants, coffee shops and bars are open (call ahead to verify). You can also visit Find it in London to search for local businesses and restaurants to support.

What's closed

Banks.

Grocery stores.

Shopping malls, including Masonville Place and White Oaks Mall.

LCBO and beer stores.

London City Hall, provincial government offices and some city services like the Housing Access Centre on Dundas Street.

London Public Library

Citi Plaza, including Parks and Recreation and Ontario Works offices.

Courts Administration and the provincial offences office.

There will be no garbage collection.

Transit

London Transit will be operating on a Holiday schedule in observance of Family Day.

For up-to-date route times and schedules, visit realtime.londontransit.ca.

City of London recreation programs

The City of London is offering a number of drop-in recreation programs, including those for gym, soccer and pickleball at the new East Lions Community Centre or South London Community Centre. Registration through its website is required.

Free indoor and outdoor skating is available at Victoria Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and at the Rotary Rink outside of Convent Garden Market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. DJ Skates takes place outside the Market from 12 to 4 p.m.

Free indoor public skate sessions will also be available at Argyle Arena and Lambeth Arena. Registration is required.

Storybook Gardens' skating trail sessions will be available, with registration required. Admission is $4.50 per adult and $3.50 per child, with skate rentals available for $6.50 per person on a first come, first serve basis. Register for a skating trail session.