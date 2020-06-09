Here's what public health has to say about expanding your social circles on Friday

Changes to the province's emergency order Friday mean that people in Middlesex-London, and other regions allowed to move into Stage 2 of reopening, will legally be allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people.

So does that mean people can start hanging out with friends and family outside of their immediate household? The answer to that question, according to Middlesex-London's associate medical officer of health, is not black and white.

"There's a difference between what the province is permitting through the ramping back of some of the emergency orders and what we're still recommending and asking people to do," explained Dr. Alex Summers.

"We could provide a list of yes or nos when we were in pandemic shutdown. Whereas now, as we start to reopen, it's hard for us to give specific guidelines when we know that everybody's got their own circumstances that they're trying to navigate."

To illustrate where the community is at, Summers said to consider the number of interactions you would have throughout the course of a week before the pandemic began. If that number was at 100, public health wanted that number brought down as close to zero as possible in mid-March, he explained.

"During the first stage of re-opening, we then said, of those 100 people, let's see if you can keep it to between 10 to 20. And now, we're kind of at the stage where we can say about 30 to 40, give or take."

The number, Summers added, is to illustrate a point.

"I would not say our recommendation is to return to 30 to 40 per cent. It helps you understand that we're not at 100, we're not even above 50 at this point. We're somewhere less than half, and that's really important; that's the lesson I want people to take away from that."

Backyard barbecues

If you want to host a backyard barbecue, there are a few things Summers wants you to consider beforehand. The first, is to remember that COVID-19 still exists in the community.

"Is this a small enough group of people that I'm not exposing myself too much? And can I continue with hand washing? Am I going to have non-medical masks involved? Are we going to try and keep distance where we can?"

Summers also encouraged people to look for opportunities to limit exposure. That includes avoiding shared food dishes where there could be a risk of cross contamination.

However, even that is a bit of a grey area.

"Cleaned utensils and cleaned dishes that are placed out carefully are not going to be a risk to somebody," he said, adding that frequent hand washing is still critical to protecting against infection.

If you want to dash inside the host's house to use the bathroom – Summers said his best advice would be to wash your hands before and afterwards. But ultimately, there's no set of rules for holding a safe backyard barbecue in the time of COVID-19.

"We're not able to provide the playbook because there are individual circumstances where there's going to be a gathering of family and friends that's valuable enough to people that they choose to take on the interaction, knowing that it increases their risk of COVID exposure."

Family life

It is reasonable, said Summers, to have conversations about whether your family is going to interact with another family.

"I don't pretend to know what exactly people have given up over the last number of months," he said. "Each of us has those people in our lives that are a critical part of our lives that we haven't seen in months. We are going to gradually integrate those people back into our lives."

Summers' advice is to be reflective, selective and intentional about the choices you make "...remembering that COVID is still out there [and] the more physical interactions we have the higher the likelihood of potential exposure."

More clarity in the future

Summers acknowledged it's "frustrating" not to receive a direct answer from public health about what can and can't be done socially, as the region moves toward reopening. But he expects there to be more direct advice in the future.

"As we get greater clarity about what the impact of reopening is, I think, as a province, we'll be able to provide some greater details around what works and what doesn't quite work," he said.