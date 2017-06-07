Help for London's restaurants? Here's what other Ontario cities have already done

The City of London is considering lifting fees for restaurant patios and might close Dundas Place to vehicular traffic as other Ontario cities move swiftly to help the hard-hit hospitality sector and satisfy summer-hungry citizens.

Conversations are only beginning in London, with businesses and business improvement associations telling CBC on Monday that they haven't been part of any discussions.

At the same time, city officials say they are planning to meet with about 70 restaurant owners on a video call Thursday to figure out what they want and need when physical distancing rules loosen.

By contrast, Windsor is transforming a public park into a food garden. Hamilton started its discussions with restaurant, cafe and bar owners in March.

Two weeks ago, that city passed a bylaw cutting red tape around setting up patios, and allowing them to be installed in parking lots and on sidewalks.

"When the restrictions do lift, we want to hit the ground running," said Hamilton city councillor Jason Farr, whose motion to set up dining districts in his city to help with the COVID-19 recovery while creating a vibrant streetscape passed unanimously earlier this month.

What about London?

London is nowhere near as ready as other municipalities for physical distancing rules to loosen. So far, the city has changed its loading zone restrictions allowing establishments to do deliveries and pickups to help them stay afloat.

Thursday's meeting might see the industry present the city with other options.

"The patio fees is definitely something we are looking at," said Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, whose London ward includes the downtown core. The application fee is $200, plus a fee for using up sidewalk and parking space.

Summer 2020 could be the first year of programming for Dundas Place (Travis Dolynny/CBC)

Mike Smith, owner of London's Joe Kool's and Toboggan Brewing on Richmond Street and The Runt Club and Fellini Koolini's on nearby Albert Street, said restaurant and bar margins are so tight, that unless a bar is full, there's little to no profit.

"Anything we can do to help the industry would be good," Smith said. "In Europe, you can just put chairs out on a nice day, you don't have to have a special license or a fence, and I think that makes sense."

The province has already lifted rules about buying liquor with take-out items and giving bars the ability to sell cider, and Smith said those temporary measures could stick.

Holder worries about parking

Mayor Ed Holder does not like the idea of allowing liquor licensing permits to spill into parks, as is being done in other cities, Holder said he was open to allowing expanded patios.

"Patios on sidewalks that are too narrow won't work. A restaurant has to consider that physical distancing is still a critical piece," London Mayor Ed Holder told CBC News.

"Parking lots are an alternative. The challenge, of course, is if people drove to that restaurant to get a meal and stay, they have a car that has to be parked. There's always the challenge of how they're going to do it."

This summer was supposed to be the debut of Dundas Place, London's first flex-street, which runs between Talbot and Wellington and can be converted to a pedestrian walkway for activities such as concerts.

City staff are still trying to figure out whether they'll be shutting the road down to vehicular traffic, said parks and recreation managing director Scott Stafford.

Things that have to be considered include who would still be allowed to use the section of downtown street, and how vehicles such as taxis or delivery drivers could access restaurants.