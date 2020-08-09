London-region under heat and rainfall warning

There's a heat warning in effect for the London-region through to Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Environment Canada is expecting temperatures across London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County to climb as high as 32 C, feeling like 40 C with humidity on Sunday.

The weather agency also issued a rainfall warning Sunday, with up to 100 millimetres of rain possible throughout the morning. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers through the afternoon and evening as well, before it clears up overnight.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to get slightly higher, reaching a maximum of 33 C and feeling as high as 41 C.

Overnight, the weather agency said that temperatures will range between 20 and 23 C.

Extreme heat impacts everyone, Environment Canada said, but the risk is greater for young kids, pregnant women, seniors, those with illnesses. People who are working or exercising outside should take regular breaks.

The weather agency is also reminding people not to leave people or animals inside parked vehicles.