Heading downtown? What you need to know about construction

Construction season in London, Ont. hit a new peak Monday with the closure of multiple downtown arteries marking the start of what the city calls a "record" year for work.

The ongoing replacement of aging water mains and sewers is underway; however, two other major transit projects also impact road closures.

Work on the Downtown Loop sees sections of Ridout Street North closed and one block of King Street for up to two months. The project will bring bus rapid transit lanes and stops to the core, as well as improvements to the streetscape.

Construction on the East London Link is also underway, with sections of road being revamped to accommodate a rapid bus route along a 6 km stretch from downtown to Fanshawe College. The work on phase one is expected to take two months and has shut down lanes on Adelaide Street North, between York Street and Marshall Street.

The major downtown construction zones:

Accessing the courthouse or Museum London will be complicated while construction work takes place. The city is allowing 24 hr drilling to get the job done quickly. (Colin Butler/ CBC News)

Ridout Street between Queens Avenue and King Street:

The Ridout-Dundas intersection is closed to vehicle traffic for two weeks starting May 16.

During this period, Ridout Street North will be closed from Dundas Street to King Street.

Ridout is also closed between Queens Avenue and Dundas Street for approximately one month.

King Street, between Clarence and Wellington streets, will be closed for approximately two months starting May 16, 2022. (Colin Butler/ CBC News)

King Street between Clarence and Wellington streets:

Closed for approximately two months.

King Street, looking east past the Adelaide Street intersection. This section of road will be closed all summer. (Colin Butler/ CBC London)

Adelaide Street, near King and York:

Lanes on Adelaide Street will be reduced for two months between York and Marshall streets.

King Street is closed between William Street and Lyle Street.

The city said it has allowed 24-hour construction work at Ridout and Queens to get job at that major route done as quickly as possible. It anticipates round-the-clock work will wrap up by the weekend.

Businesses are open and there is free two-hour parking at municipal lots and at the designated street metres. Pedestrians will have access and cyclists can use Dundas Street, where new east-west paths are open. Cycling through the impacted area on Adelaide will not be possible.

Bus routes will also be impacted and can be viewed at the London Transit Commission's website.