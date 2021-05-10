He painted the stick and she found the 'magik': how an art teacher is making kids smile

When Joan Pihlainen, 5, of London, Ont., recently discovered a beautifully painted and varnished stick in the city's Coves in the south end, she was ecstatic.

"I was looking at the turtles when daddy came over and gave it to me, and he found it in a bush. I was so excited and I wanted to bring it home," said Pihlainen, who is the daughter of London Morning host Rebecca Zandbergen,

The 'magik stik' as the attached label called it, was signed simply, 'Kathleen.'

That prompted a call-out on the radio program and within a few days, the artist behind the stick came forward.

Kathleen Abley is an art teacher with the London, Ont., nonprofit Participation House Support Services. (Submitted by Laura Abley)

A long-time community art teacher with Participation House Support Services, Kathleen Abley collects sticks with her four-year-old grandson Finn, paints and labels them, and then returns the 'magik stiks' to the Coves.

"It brought such a wonderful sense of connection between Finn and myself and between myself and my community," said Abley.

"Children remind us that magic is out there."

So far, Abley and her grandson have placed nine painted sticks in the Coves, and plan to do more through the summer.

"We try not to put too many out because we don't want to mess up the Coves," said Abley. "We want to respect our natural environment, but we also want people to understand that there's magic in this environment and there's magic in community giving and sharing with each other."

"I wanted my grandson to understand that you can make something very pretty and beautiful and you can give it away."