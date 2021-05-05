Handful of teens injured after midnight single-vehicle crash on Wonderland Road

Five young people are lucky to be alive after a single-vehicle crash on Wonderland Road at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident happened on Wonderland Road North near Farrah Road, near the North London Costco. The vehicle involved hit a bus stop pole and flipped over, witnesses told CBC News.

Four of the five people were taken to hospital by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.

Those involved were four women in their teens, and another in her 20s.

The driver has been charged with careless driving, London police said.

London police say it's not known if speed was a factor in the crash.