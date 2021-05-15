Greyhound's demise raises safety, cost concerns for students
Loss of an affordable, safe transportation option will be an issue for those who don't drive
For many Western University students, the end-of-semester scramble for a Greyhound bus ticket was an annual tradition.
Hours after their last exam, the race was on to find an empty seat on at Greyhound bus headed home, whether home was Toronto, Windsor or beyond.
"Traditionally, if you're trying to get a ride home after exams, they completely sell out," said Mackenzy Metcalfe, vice-president of of external affairs Western's Universty Students' Union (USC). "A lot of times there will be no Via rail tickets, no Greyhound tickets, because everybody is trying to travel home at the exact same time."
Over the past year, Greyhound buses in Ontario have been idle due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns about spreading infection.
Then last week came the final blow as Greyhound announced it was permanently shutting down its operations in Ontario. The decision eliminates an essential option for travel between cities for low-income earners, those who don't drive and students.
Metcalfe said Greyhound's demise raises concerns about transportation affordability for students, something she wants to see senior governments address.
"For students who live in the GTA and who don't have a car, it's going to be a huge accessibility issue," she said.
Also, with Greyhound gone, Metcalfe said students are turning to other options to get to and from London on the cheap, including ride-sharing with strangers they connect with online. She said that raises significant safety issues.
"With COVID-19 that comes with an increased risk," she said. "When you're in a car with someone else, you enter their bubble, so that's a huge concern."
Beyond COVID-19, Metcalfe said ride sharing also raises safety concerns for students, women in particular.
"It's really nerve-wracking to go on a Facebook group and rely on a stranger to get you to your address," she said. "They pick you up and so they know where you come from and they drop you off."
Metcalfe said the USC plans to raise the concerns with senior governments, getting them to look at inter-city transportation as a whole.
"We're going working with our provincial partners, the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance, to make sure affordable transportation is available for students," she said.
The end of Greyhound creates the potential for other transportation providers to enter the market but they'll somehow have to find a way to succeed where Greyhound failed.
Brad Rice is the executive vice-president of Robert Q Travel and Airbus. He was disappointed to see Greyhound shutter its operations, but said he isn't surprised. He said Greyhound's business model was under pressure even before the pandemic.
"You need frequency of service, people want to go when they want to go," he said. "You need a significant load factor and you need to have profitability to go with it."
Rice said rising insurance costs is a huge issue in the ground transportation industry in recent years.
"That cost has become astronomical," he said. "Those things put a lot of pressure on the bottom line."
Rice said he expects an upstart company will emerge to meet the market demand of passengers who once rode Greyhound.
"It's just a matter of time, but COVID has put a stall on a lot of things," he said. "We'll have to get through COVID first to see if the demand is there."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?