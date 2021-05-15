Greyhound's demise raises safety, cost concerns for students

For many Western University students, the end-of-semester scramble for a Greyhound bus ticket was an annual tradition.

Hours after their last exam, the race was on to find an empty seat on at Greyhound bus headed home, whether home was Toronto, Windsor or beyond.

"Traditionally, if you're trying to get a ride home after exams, they completely sell out," said Mackenzy Metcalfe, vice-president of of external affairs Western's Universty Students' Union (USC). "A lot of times there will be no Via rail tickets, no Greyhound tickets, because everybody is trying to travel home at the exact same time."

Over the past year, Greyhound buses in Ontario have been idle due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns about spreading infection.

Then last week came the final blow as Greyhound announced it was permanently shutting down its operations in Ontario. The decision eliminates an essential option for travel between cities for low-income earners, those who don't drive and students.

Metcalfe said Greyhound's demise raises concerns about transportation affordability for students, something she wants to see senior governments address.

"For students who live in the GTA and who don't have a car, it's going to be a huge accessibility issue," she said.

Also, with Greyhound gone, Metcalfe said students are turning to other options to get to and from London on the cheap, including ride-sharing with strangers they connect with online. She said that raises significant safety issues.

"With COVID-19 that comes with an increased risk," she said. "When you're in a car with someone else, you enter their bubble, so that's a huge concern."

Beyond COVID-19, Metcalfe said ride sharing also raises safety concerns for students, women in particular.

A sign outside an idle and empty Greyhound bus terminal in London, Ont. Once a staple of inter-city transportation across Canada, the company announced Thursday it was permanently shutting bus service in Ontario. The iconic bus carrier pulled out of Western Canada in 2018. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

"It's really nerve-wracking to go on a Facebook group and rely on a stranger to get you to your address," she said. "They pick you up and so they know where you come from and they drop you off."

Metcalfe said the USC plans to raise the concerns with senior governments, getting them to look at inter-city transportation as a whole.

"We're going working with our provincial partners, the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance, to make sure affordable transportation is available for students," she said.

The end of Greyhound creates the potential for other transportation providers to enter the market but they'll somehow have to find a way to succeed where Greyhound failed.

Brad Rice is the executive vice-president of Robert Q Travel and Airbus. He was disappointed to see Greyhound shutter its operations, but said he isn't surprised. He said Greyhound's business model was under pressure even before the pandemic.

"You need frequency of service, people want to go when they want to go," he said. "You need a significant load factor and you need to have profitability to go with it."

Rice said rising insurance costs is a huge issue in the ground transportation industry in recent years.

"That cost has become astronomical," he said. "Those things put a lot of pressure on the bottom line."

Rice said he expects an upstart company will emerge to meet the market demand of passengers who once rode Greyhound.

"It's just a matter of time, but COVID has put a stall on a lot of things," he said. "We'll have to get through COVID first to see if the demand is there."