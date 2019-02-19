London's Grand Theatre is asking for $2 million from the city's tourism infrastructure fund for a planned $8 million renovation, but city staff are recommending the request be deferred a year until the fund can generate more money.

In a request to come before the city's corporate services committee Tuesday, the Grand is asking for the money to help cover upgrades that include a new sound system, lighting and seating for the theatre. The Grand also wants to replace four of the building's seven roofs and modernize its lobby and box office.

The Grand also plans to apply for a $4-million grant from the federal government, with the remaining $2 million to come through private donations.

The request for $2 million is directed at the city's tourism infrastructure fund, which is funded by London's new Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT).

Approved last year, the tax only began to generate revenue in October through a four per cent charge applied to all hotel and motel stays in the city.

Half the money goes to Tourism London, the other half goes into a tourism infrastructure fund controlled by the city.

By the end of 2018, the fund had collected $822,000, leaving the city's share at $411,000.

Funding asks keep coming

And although it's only been generating revenue for four months, there has been no shortage of applications from groups looking to tap the fund.

City council has already approved:

$150,000 for a temporary outdoor viewing area, fan zone and media staging at Budweiser Gardens during the Junos next month.

for a temporary outdoor viewing area, fan zone and media staging at Budweiser Gardens during the Junos next month. $500,000 for the London Children's Museum. The money is to help the museum move from its Wharncliffe Road location to 100 Kellogg Ln., a move expected to come in 2022.

for the London Children's Museum. The money is to help the museum move from its Wharncliffe Road location to 100 Kellogg Ln., a move expected to come in 2022. $500,000 for upgrades to the London Convention Centre.

Some of the funding requests have generated considerable debate in council, highlighting the need for the city to establish a clear process for vetting funding asks.

Staff are working on that and a report expected to come to committee later this spring.

A city report addressing the Grand's funding request says it should be deferred until 2020, when the fund has more money and a process in place to handle funding requests. Staff estimate the fund will have a balance of $1.7 million by the end of this year.

The report points to other possible sources for the Grand's request, with projected fund balances for 2019:

The economic development reserve fund ($16,400,000).

The Community Investment Reserve Fund ($775,000)

Grand Theatre executive director Deb Harvey is scheduled to appear before the civic works committee on Tuesday. She declined a request from CBC News for comment.