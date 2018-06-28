Union rallies, as Goderich strike begins to affect businesses' bottom line

It was a rally meant to raise the spirits of 350 workers now into the ninth week of an increasingly divisive strike at the Goderich salt mine.

There was a barbecue attended by hundreds of people, many of them union members who travelled from across the province to the picturesque town of 8,000 on the shores of Lake Huron.

There where impassioned speeches, including one from Unifor president Jerry Dias who vowed to fight mine owner Compass Minerals over every contract concession.

"You may have caused this fight," said Dias, speaking over a microphone to the crowd gathered in Lions Harbour Park. "But we're going to bloody well finish it."

There was anger — expressed repeatedly — over the company's use of replacement workers who are bused in daily to keep the mine running.

Workers at the Goderich salt mine have been on strike since April 27, but the mine has continued to operate using replacement workers. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

In his speech, Dias vowed to pay a visit to replacement workers — who he repeatedly called "scabs" — in their home communities.

The company wants the ability to assign workers to work mandatory overtime when needed and is demanding more flexibility in the length of work shifts.

Compass Minerals declined a request from CBC for an interview Thursday but did issue a letter to the community.

The company says they want employees to return to work, but that changes are needed to modernize how the mine operates.

"We want them working at a mine that is well-positioned into the future so that we are able to maintain the jobs that are there," the letter says.

But workers who spoke to CBC News Thursday said they're not willing to give employers the right to extend shifts or force them to work on days off. The striking workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 16-0, say wages are not central to the strike.

Town feeling the impact

Goderich Mayor Kevin Morrison, who runs a restaurant in town, admits the strike is hurting business, with some merchants saying their business is down 20 to 30 per cent since the strike started in April. However, he's hoping that the mine will be forced to return to the bargaining table once orders for their winter de-icing salt ramp up later in the year. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Mayor Kevin Morrison attended Thursday's barbecue and admitted the strike is taking a toll.

"It's a trickle-down effect," said Morrison, who runs a restaurant in town and says some businesses are reporting their business is down between 20 to 30 per cent.

It's unclear what effect Thursday's rally will have. The mine is a massive operation that supplies de-icing salt to customers across North America.

Replacement workers have kept the mine running for now but Morrison and others say there are fewer fully loaded ships leaving the site since the strike began.

Morrison hopes that as winter draws near and the salt orders pile up, Compass will become more motivated to return to the table.

"The replacement workers can't do the job that these miners can. Compass knows that and the town knows that as well."