Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
London

This lawyer-turned-cyclist is biking across Canada to raise funds for an Indigenous legal fund

From riding his bicycle on the rough terrain of Dempster Highway in the Yukon, to battling wildfire smoke in British Columbia and heavy winds in the Prairies, Nick Avis has seen it all. 

$1 for every kilometre of the ride goes to Raven Trust, an Indigenous legal defense fund in B.C.

Isha Bhargava · CBC News ·
Nick Avis, a corporate lawyer from Goderich, Ont., quit his job to embark on a cross-country bicycle ride in hopes to fundraise for an Indigenous legal defense, and also break some world records.
Nick Avis, a corporate lawyer from Goderich, Ont., quit his job to embark on a cross-country bicycle ride in hopes to fundraise for an Indigenous legal defense and also break some world records. (Submitted by Nick Avis)

From riding his bicycle on the rough terrain of Dempster Highway in the Yukon, to battling wildfire smoke in British Columbia and heavy winds in the Prairies, Nick Avis has seen it all. 

But Avis, a corporate lawyer from Goderich, Ont., has even more of Canada's landscape to take in as he continues his journey cycling from coast-to-coast-to-coast across Canada, while fundraising for an Indigenous legal defense fund.

"It's been my passion for a while, but I also wanted to do my part for the Truth and Reconciliation goals, so I thought this would be a good cause that ties in with my law background," said Avis.

A dollar for every kilometre he rides goes toward his goal of raising $15,000 for Raven Trust, a non-profit based in B.C., that helps First Nations throughout the country with litigation costs for causes like land sovereignty and environmental justice. So far, Avis has raised about $9,000.

"It's important that we uphold Indigenous sovereignty and I've been learning about all the injustices that have happened, so it's important for all of us settlers living on Indigenous lands to make sure that we can help right those wrongs," he said.

Avis on a trail in front of Mount Robson in B.C.
Avis on a trail in front of Mount Robson in B.C. (Submitted by Nick Avis)

"There's a long way to go if we ever want to have true reconciliation and proper justice in Canada, so I figured this is me doing my little part to advance that agenda."

The ride is an example of allied efforts to support Indigenous communities in accessing justice, said Jamie-Leigh Gonzales, a spokesperson for Raven. 

"There's an appetite from folks across Canada to learn more about how they can support Indigenous nations who are stewards of the land and have always been, and ways for them to tangibly do so," said Gonzales who is from Squamish Nation, near Vancouver.

Climate change a damper on the ride

Avis started his trip taking the Dempster Highway to Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.
Avis started his trip taking the Dempster Highway to Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. (Submitted by Nick Avis )

Avis's journey started in late June after he quit his job, with a secondary goal of breaking world records for the fastest bicycle rides through different parts of the country — hitting all ten provincial capitals along the way. 

The starting point was Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., from there he went to Victoria, B.C., and across the Prairies through Ontario. Now he's making his way east to his final destination of St. John's, N.L.

He rides about 125 kilometres a day, but the long ride is the least of Avis's worries, he said, adding that the impacts of climate change have been an overriding theme of his travels.

What he thought would be an easy ride through the flat Prairies, became a near breaking point for Avis who said he was almost forced to give up due to strong winds from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. 

"When I first set off on this, I thought the hardest part would be the mental game of riding alone for so many hours in a day. But I faced incredibly strong winds between Regina and Winnipeg and I was running really low on food and water," he said. 

"That's when I thought I might give up, but then I looked around and it was just fields, no houses, no cars, nothing, so I couldn't give up in the middle of nowhere — and kept going."

Avis also battled severe wildfire smoke while passing through Alberta and British Columbia.
Avis also battled severe wildfire smoke while passing through Alberta and British Columbia. (Submitted by Nick Avis)

Avis has visited many First Nations along the way, where he's been learning from community members and Elders about the different barriers to accessing justice, he said. 

Avis aims to be in Halifax by early October and to wrap up his trip before Thanksgiving. At the end of it, he hopes to walk away with the accomplishment of having biked across the country.

LISTEN | Lawyer turned cyclist on his cross-country adventure: 

Afternoon Drive6:27Goderich cyclist going coast to coast to coast for Indigenous legal defense
A lawyer left his job behind to cycle coast to coast to coast across Canada. Starting out on the shore of the Arctic Ocean in Northwest Territories, he went south to Victoria, British Columbia and is now making his way to St. John’s, Newfoundland, passing through London today. Nick Avis, originally from Goderich, is raising funds for an Indigenous legal defense fund. He joins guest host Colin Butler to share more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Isha Bhargava

Reporter

Isha Bhargava is a multiplatform reporter for CBC News. She's worked for Ontario newsrooms in Toronto and London. She loves telling current affairs and human interest stories. You can reach her at isha.bhargava@cbc.ca

    With files from Colin Butler, Michelle Both

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now