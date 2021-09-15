GO trains to run between London and Toronto with stops in between

GO train service is coming to London in the form of a pilot project, with daily routes to Toronto and additional stops in St. Marys and Stratford.

The trip between London, which will leave from the the Via Rail station, and Toronto is expected to take four hours.

The province said in a statement Wednesday that the new service run by Metrolinx would start Oct. 18. It said one train would leave early in the morning to Union Station and return late in the evening.

"Today's announcement to extend GO train service to London is part of our transportation plan for southwestern Ontario, providing another option that will benefit individuals, families and workers in the region," said Stan Cho, associate minister of transportation.

The province said it continues to work closely with Via Rail and CN to extend high-speed service. In July, federal politicians were in London promising improved service, but fell short of making a financial commitment or detailing a plan.

The province says the new service would "extend beyond GO Transit's Kitchener line," which Metrolinx has been working to improve in order to expand service.

The Kitchener GO Line runs from Toronto to Kitchener, and stops through Brampton, Acton, Georgetown, Guelph and Kitchener.

More to come