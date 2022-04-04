The federal and Ontario governments are investing up to $259 million each in the General Motors plant in Oshawa plant and its CAMI facility in Ingersoll including for electric-vehicle production.

The government's share announced Monday is part of a $2-billion GM investment to build the company's first electric-vehicle production line in Oshawa. It will also support the construction of electric commercial vans under the new BrightDrop brand scheduled to roll off the line at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll later this year.

The money will also allow a third shift in Oshawa to be added to produce more light-duty Chevy Silverado pickup trucks.

"This is proof that Canada's auto sector is here for the long term. What today's announcement means for Canadians is more jobs, more clean vehicles and more economic growth," said François-Philippe Champagne, the federal minister of innovation, science and industry.

Work to refit the CAMI plant for EV production is set to start next month and will run until October. That's when the company will end production of the Chevrolet Equinox. Those currently working at the plant will be laid off for most of the year while the construction takes place.

BrightDrop's first customer is FedEx, which will begin receiving GM's EV600 electric vans later this year.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday the investment is a vote of confidence in Ontario by GM and shows the cars of the future will be built in the province. He said government investment will help secure 2,600 jobs in Oshawa.

Last month, GM and South Korea's POSCO Chemical announced a deal to build a $400-million plant in Quebec to produce material for batteries to be used in electric vehicles (EV).

"This partnership with the governments of Ontario and Canada is helping GM build a more diverse, innovative and sustainable industry and EV supply chain for the future, and we are proud to be doing that right here in Canada," said GM Canada president Marissa West.

The company has plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035.