The cost of extreme weather is pushing some towns in rural Ontario to the financial brink

The mayor of Glencoe, Ont., said the cost of cleaning up and repairing the damage from Wednesday's deadly rain storm has pushed his rural community to ask the province for financial relief.

Environment Canada said on Wednesday the town received 135mm of rain in a downpour that saturated the community, turning driveways into ponds, roads into streams and filling basements with sewage.

So much rain fell so fast, it caused Dundonald Road, the town's most important thoroughfare, to collapse — opening up a three-metre sinkhole that provincial police said swallowed a transport truck, killing the driver.

Environment Canada called Wednesday's storm a once-in-a-century weather event, one Glencoe Mayor Al Mayhew told CBC News would carry a big bill for his rural community of 2,000 people.

Cost of extreme weather significant

"The cost of the this extreme weather event is significant for a municipality of our size and our population," he said, adding the municipality will pay $100,000 just for the HVAC trucks that are running 24 hours a day to pump the water out.

The driver of a transport truck was killed Wednesday when the road collapsed on Dundonald Road. Police said the section of road between Buttonwood and Carolinian Drive would be closed for several weeks. (OPP West)

"That may not seem like a lot of money to a larger urban centre like London, but for a small municipality that is a significant amount of money."

On top of that, he said, the town has recalled its full complement of road maintenance crews from their summer holidays to repair any damage to the community's 800 kilometres of road network that may have occurred during Wednesday's intense rain storm.

"We certainly are very appreciative of our staff. Our road crews have been extremely generous to come out of vacation," he said. "We're very pleased with that."

At this point, the final cost of the damge is difficult to tally, Mayhew said. However, he was confident the sum will be more than his community can pay, forcing to go cap-in-hand to the provincial government

"My CAO has just recently advised me that, moments ago, he has put a communication out to the Ministry of the Environment and the Minister of Housing looking for funds to assist Southwest Middlesex in bearing the cost of this enormous rain."

Ontario small towns paid at least $5.5M in relief in 2022

It's the latest example of the kinds of repeated shocks from extreme weather that has pushed some rural communities to the financial brink, forcing them to go to the provincial government to pay for damages to the vast network of roads and other infrastructure that their small tax base and modest municipal budget can't cover.

A Glencoe resident's pickup truck is surrounded by water as a result of flash flooding. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

A report published in 2021 by the federal government identified rural communities as among the most vulnerable to extreme weather in Canada because of their dependence on stable weather conditions for crop growth and their relatively small populations.

In Ontario last year, the province gave out $5.5 million in grants to rural communities in Eastern and Southern Ontario to help pay for damage caused by extreme weather, something Mayhew believes is becoming more common.

"Regardless of your outlook on climate change," he said. "They seem to be occurring more frequently than that. This is the third extreme rainfall we've had in four and a half years."

It might be a few weeks before the community can truly assess the damage of Wednesday's storm. Farmers living on the community's rim are also taking stock of their sodden fields where corn and soybeans are still under several feet of water.

"No idea what the cost is gonna be," said Don Crawford, a local farmer who's been working the fields since 1965.

He said his corn and beans are under a few feet of water in some parts of his fields, but the water has been slowly receding since this morning, offering him hope the sweat of his brow this growing season isn't a total wash.

"The drainage systems are working," he said, adding he'll know how many bushels he's lost in a couple of weeks.

Until then, he said, he's at the mercy of the weather.

"I don't think we're going to have a crop like last year, that's for sure, because that's one of our best years. That usually follows by one of your worst ones. That's just the name of farming."

"You just hope that it averages out."