Teenage girl sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle

A 13-year-old girl is clinging to life in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the city's southeast late Wednesday night, according to London police.

Police said the collision occurred on Deveron Crescent near Pond Mills Road.

The girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

The investigation has been reassigned to the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be sent online anonymously at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.