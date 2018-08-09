No charges in death of Toronto girl, 3, at Pinery Provincial Park

The Ontario Provincial Police will not lay charges in the death of a 3-year-old Toronto girl after she was struck by a pickup truck in Pinery Provincial Park.

Police said she was hit when the vehicle made a U-turn on Lakeshore Road in Bosanquet Township, northeast of Sarnia Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.

She later died in hospital.

The driver was a 39-year-old man from East York. The OPP would not confirm whether the driver and the deceased were related.

The incident is extremely traumatic for the family, also from East York, and police said in order to assist the grieving process, the names of the victim and driver would not be released.

"We will do what we can in order to assist the family in their grieving process," said OPP Cst. Christopher Doupe.