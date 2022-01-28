Driver charged 2 months after vehicle struck and killed girl guide, injured others in London, Ont.

The driver of a vehicle that struck pedestrians, including an eight-year-old girl guide who died and other members of the troop on Nov. 30 in London, Ont., now faces eight charges.

Petronella McNorgan, 76, has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

At least one vehicle and 10 pedestrians were struck, police said at the time.

Alexandra Stemp was killed. Those injured include members of the girl guide troop. The pedestrians' ages ranged from six to 40.

The incident on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road sent shockwaves throughout Canada.

The London District Catholic School Board issued a statement at the time, saying the collision "has impacted a member of our community."

London Mayor Ed Holder and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also were among those extending condolences to the families in messages on Twitter.

The Criminal Code of Canada defines criminal negligence as showing "wanton or reckless disregard for the lives or safety of other persons."

McNorgan is expected to make her first court appearance on April 13.