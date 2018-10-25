General Dynamics lays off 37 salaried employees

General Dynamics has laid off 37 salaried employees at its London plant, but a company spokesperson says the decision is not related to the political fallout over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The London, Ont.-based company has a $15-billion contract to build light armoured vehicles for Saudi Arabia.

"The reductions are part of a normal cycle of work and the business structure requires that we make adjustments to take this into account," said Douglas Wilson-Hodge, the company's manager of corporate affairs.

The killing of Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey earlier this month has triggered worldwide condemnation.

There have been calls for Canada to cancel the contract, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the deal signed by the Conservative Stephen Harper government would be difficult and expensive to break.

The company laid off 28 temporary workers in September.