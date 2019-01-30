Skip to Main Content
Fuel spill from tanker truck closes westbound Hwy. 401 west of Hwy. 402 split

Traffic diversions in place; environment ministry helping with the cleanup

OPP says the leak happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

The OPP says all westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed west of the Highway 402 split due to a fuel leak from a tanker truck. 

The leak happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Though the leak has been contained, crews are busy dealing with the cleanup. 

The environment ministry is involved in the cleanup efforts. 

The OPP says westbound traffic will be diverted at the Hwy. 402 split and that emergency detour routes are in place. 

