Frost advisory in effect for London region with possibility of snow by morning

The cold weather that took over during Mother's Day weekend for most parts of southwestern Ontario is not going anywhere, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a frost advisory Sunday for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka along with Eastern and Western Middlesex counties.

The forecaster expects near-zero temperatures to cause frost and freeze conditions overnight and into the morning.

"Along with these frost or freeze conditions several centimetres of snow are possible," the agency said. According to their forecast, the London region could see anywhere between 2 to 4 cm of snow overnight.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue for much of the week as a cold air mass has settled in the area, states the advisory.

The weather agency is reminding people to take preventive measures to protect any frost-sensitive plants and trees.