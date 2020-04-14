How London, Ont., low-income essential workers are getting free bikes for their commutes

London's Big Bike Giveaway has teamed up with the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Co-op to supply low-income essential workers with free bikes so they can get to and from their jobs.

So far, 16 bikes have been given away, to grocery store cashiers, someone who works in a pharmacy, a man who preps food for takeout and delivery, and someone who works with people addicted to drugs.

Many of the workers say they're using the bikes to avoid public transit, their usual way of getting to and from work.

"The Big Bike Giveaway has a lot of bikes and they'd usually be giving them away at a huge event, but that's obviously not possible so this is a way for us to team up and do something," said Dan Hall, of the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Co-op, which has been fixing up the bikes and getting them road-worthy.

"People are really grateful when they get their bikes and they're impressed that they're getting good bikes, not some junker."

There have been about 60 applications from low-income, essential workers, and Hall estimates the organization will give away 15 to 20 bikes a week for the foreseeable future.

"It's fun to hear people's stories. They're telling us having a bike will shave 30 minutes off their commute, so they can spend more time with their families, for example. One person said she's just gotten a job screening people for COVID and this bike is how she plans to get to work. Another person said he's not comfortable going to work by bus anymore."

A London Transit bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. London Transit has also reduced some of its routes because of a shortage of drivers and fewer riders.

"In general, this shows the need for cycling. It's a great option for people," Hall said.