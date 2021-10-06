A St. Thomas, Ont. man who allegedly threw gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in court on Wednesday.

Shane Marshall, 25, was at the helm of the local People's Party of Canada riding association when Trudeau made a campaign event appearance in London on Sept. 6.

He was arrested by London police and charged with assault with a weapon, after rocks were thrown at the Liberal Party leader as he boarded his campaign bus.

RCMP security detail put their hands up to protect Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from rocks as protesters shout and threw gravel while leaving a campaign stop at a local micro brewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Monday, September 6, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Marshall was fired from his position as president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding association days after the event, according to a PPC spokesperson.

Marshall phoned into Wednesday's virtual court and requested a private conversation with the duty counsel. When he rejoined the hearing, it was decided that he will return to court Nov. 10.

Marshall is working to retain a lawyer for his next appearance.