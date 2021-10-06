Former PPC staffer accused of throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau makes brief court appearance
Shane Marshall will return to court in London, Ont. on Nov. 10
A St. Thomas, Ont. man who allegedly threw gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in court on Wednesday.
Shane Marshall, 25, was at the helm of the local People's Party of Canada riding association when Trudeau made a campaign event appearance in London on Sept. 6.
He was arrested by London police and charged with assault with a weapon, after rocks were thrown at the Liberal Party leader as he boarded his campaign bus.
Marshall was fired from his position as president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding association days after the event, according to a PPC spokesperson.
Marshall phoned into Wednesday's virtual court and requested a private conversation with the duty counsel. When he rejoined the hearing, it was decided that he will return to court Nov. 10.
Marshall is working to retain a lawyer for his next appearance.