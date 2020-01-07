Former city staffer Marcel Marcellin claims race was a factor in his termination

A former police officer and longtime city staffer is suing the City of London for $483,000 in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit.

In court documents filed June 12, Marcel Marcellin alleges race was a factor that led to his termination by the city in 2019, while he was on medical leave.

Marcellin was a city employee for 24 years in roles ranging from sergeant with the London Police Services, to mayoral chief of staff and finally, in a role within the city manager's office.

The lawsuit alleges that retired City Manager Martin Hayward went on a "racist diatribe" to Marcellin about how Black people have a "poverty mentality and therefore just expected good jobs to be handed to them." Hayward allegedly went on to say that he would avoid having "two [B]lacks" working in his office, the statement of claim says.

The allegations have not been proven in court. CBC London has not yet contacted Hayward for comment.

A spokesperson for the City of London said the city is not commenting while the matter is before the courts.

Marcellin's lawsuit claims other instances of racist behaviour, including a time when Hayward allegedly asked him to speak to a city councillor about "toning down his criticism of the City's lack of diversity in hiring."

He alleges he was victim to "insensitive, discriminatory comments" and that he was paid 18 per cent less than two of his peers, one of whom, Marcellin claims, was hired after he was. Aside from years of city service, Marcellin also holds an MBA.

The lawsuit comes at the heels of a global fight to end racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a police officer who pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

In London, 10,000 people took the streets earlier this month to demand an end to systemic racism and last week, city councillors vowed to eradicate racism in the city.

In 2017, Marcellin struggled with anxiety and depression brought on by a family law proceeding, the statement of claim says. He was charged with domestic assault dating back almost 20 years in 2018, charges that would be dropped one year later.

The lawsuit alleges that during this period, the executive directors at two of London women's groups began pressuring Hayward to fire Marcellin from the city, or threaten to do so in the hopes Marcellin would abandon his family law case.

In January, the assault charges dropped, Marcellin filled a $4-million negligence and defamation lawsuit against the executive directors, the London Police Service, Woodstock Police Service and his ex-wife.

But before that happened, Marcellin says in this latest lawsuit, that his anxiety and depression got worse and he decided to take a medical leave in 2018.

Less than three months into it, he says he returned to the office one night to alleviate return-to-work anxiety, per doctor's advice, and instead found his office "stripped empty" and his name removed from the door, the lawsuit alleges.

Marcellin then advised management of his desire to return to work on a gradual basis to help with symptom. In a meeting, which Marcellin thought was to discuss his return to work, he says the city fired him and cited "restructuring," the statement of claim says.

The lawsuit alleges Marcellin was fired without cause or adequate compensation, including incentives, benefits, pension contributions and paid vacation, which breached his contract with the city.

CBC will update this story once comment from others involved are received.