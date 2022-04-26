Former brewery on site of proposed student tower gets heritage designation

London's planning committee has voted to grant heritage designation to a former brewery located on a site near Richmond Row where a developer is proposing a high-rise apartment building that caters to students.

The heritage designation covers a cluster of yellow brick buildings at the corner of Ann and St. George streets.

York Developments has applied to build a 22-storey tower on that site, offering at Monday's planning meeting to re-locate the building that once housed the Kent Brewery, which dates from the mid-19th century.

The proposal for the tower had been scaled down from 29 storeys after getting a rough ride the first time it came to planning committee.

However, the city's planning staff were recommending it be refused, mainly because the 214-unit building would fill the entire footprint of the lot and lack the kind of setback that would allow it to fit in with existing buildings. Staff said the building type was a better fit for the downtown core than the North Talbot neighbourhood.

City staff were also recommending that the cluster of old brick buildings on the site be granted heritage designation, which would complicate the developer's plans but not completely eliminate the possibility of the buildings being demolished or relocated.

Councillors and members of the public weighed in on both the development application and its heritage designation, which started as two separate agenda items before being combined into a long and detailed debate.

In a presentation to the committee, Ali Soufan of York Developments said despite extensive work with city staff, the two sides are "far apart" on what should be allowed to be built on the site.

Coun. Shawn Lewis said the site's history as the Kent Brewery is a story that's "largely been forgotten by Londoners,"

"I'm not convinced this is worthy of a [heritage] designation," said Lewis.

In the end, the committee voted 5-0 in favour of a motion put forward by Lewis to have the application sent back to staff. In particular he wants the number of affordable units included in the building increased to 15 from the proposed 11. He also wants work on the site plan to increase protections from any potential derailment on the nearby Canadian Pacific Railway mainline.

The heritage designation was approved by a 4-1 vote, which essentially means the developer will have to work to reflect the brewery's history and somehow preserve it in their plans.

Coun. Steve Lehman said he doesn't want issues over planning or heritage to hold up development of the site.

"If it is heritage designated and it comes up again when the development is proposed here, I'm not going to let this get in the way of providing much-needed housing in a high-density area like downtown," he said.

Council votes against staff recommendation

The city of London's planning committed voted 3-2 to allow Quincy Developments to build a two-storey medical and dental office at 1055 Fanshawe Park Rd. Staff were recommending against granting the developer an exemption to a section of the London Plan which requires office buildings of this size to locate in the downtown core. (Quincy Developments)

A majority of councillors on the city's planning committee voted to allow a new medical and dental office building on Fanshawe Park Road. The vote went against a staff recommendation to deny the exemption, saying it could undermine city planning rules designed to encourage more office space downtown.

At issue is an application for 1055 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., located about halfway between Wonderland Road and Hyde Park Road.

A building with medical offices and a surface parking lot already exists on the site and the applicant applied to build a two-storey office building to the east of the existing one. The proposed building would be just over 6,300 square meters of floor space and the city's planning rules limit new office buildings to 5,000 square meters as a way to encourage developers to locate offices downtown, where vacancy rates are high.

Coun. Stephen Turner argued that allowing the building would erode policies designed to help London's struggling downtown core.

"Our downtown is in a lot of trouble right now, no two ways about that," he said. "I think we need adherence to our policies."

Other councillors disagreed. Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan said the policy is intended to encourage large employers to locate downtown, not a cluster of small, individual businesses. The medical building is in his ward, and he said many of his constituents like having it in their neighbourhood.

"I am supportive of the idea that major law firms, financial institutions, big insurance companies are great places for downtown," he said. "But buildings with family doctors in them are not the type of things that go downtown."

A motion to grant the exemption passed the committee by a 3-2 vote. It will next go to council for ratification.