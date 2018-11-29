What some local environment groups want in Ford's new climate change plan

Months after the provincial government scrapped the cap-and-trade system, the Progressive Conservatives are slated to release a new climate change plan Thursday — one local environment groups are hoping to be reflected in.

One of the key priorities for The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is to protect residents and their properties from enduring the wrath of flooding damages.

"We're hopeful that the province will continue to support investment in communities like …. Stratford, London and St. Marys in developing the programs, policies and infrastructure they need to protect their residents, their properties and their businesses from flood risk," said Ian Wilcox, general manager of the UTRCA.

Ontario's former cap-and-trade system helped lower greenhouse emissions. Premier Doug Ford is also fighting carbon tax, suggesting both systems were too expensive for taxpayers.

However, Skylar Franke, executive director at the London Environmental Network, hopes the new plan will continue to support a low carbon environment.

"What we really hope to see in the new plan is some incentive funding for businesses and organizations so they could do different projects on their facilities to reduce their carbon use which would support a low carbon economy and grow the green tech sector," she said.

Ford's new plan is anticipated to be modelled on an Australian system that pays companies, farmers and landowners to reduce carbon emissions. That plan has been criticized since the country's gas emissions have been on the rise.