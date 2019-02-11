Be wary of rising water levels

Mild temperatures, rainfall and still-frozen ground could lead to localized flooding in the London area in the coming days.

Although serious flooding is not anticipated, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority said water levels are elevated and are expected to remain that way for at least the next few days. Runoff could also lead to localized ponding on streets and other low lying areas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and Middlesex. The weather agency said rainfall amounts of 10 to 25 millimetres are possible before the rain tapers off after midnight Thursday.

The Kettle Creek Conservation Authority is also reminding the public to exercise extreme caution around flowing water, and to avoid all bodies of water as any ice cover will be weakened and unstable.

Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, can pose a serious hazard, officials say.