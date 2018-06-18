5 people, including 2 kids and a dog, hit by lightning near Tillsonburg, Ont.

Five people, including two children, were taken to hospital after being struck by lightning just outside of Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The OPP say the five people were struck at an address on Main Street in Courtland, Ont., which is located about 100 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.

Police said they were standing outside under two large maple trees at the time of the incident. An adult couple and a child were with another woman and her child, police said.

All five people were treated for minor injuries. Their condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said one dog was also treated for minor injures.

It happened at 3:47 p.m.

