Firefighters turn on giant sprinkler to keep people cool in St. Thomas

During the first 'Hot Summer Nights' event hosted by the St. Thomas Fire Department, kids and their parents cool off by being sprayed by the ladder truck. The department is planning on hosting another day in August.

A surprise visit by the St. Thomas fire department to a local park during last week's heat wave delighted people when the hoses turned into a giant sprinkler.

Firefighters unravelled their hoses and sprayed people at Kin Park just off Confederation Drive for an event they're calling "Hot Summer Nights".

"They were just laughing and screaming and running around and sliding in the water and there were parents in there as well," said local resident Caroline McIntosh.

She was surprised to see the fire trucks when she first left her apartment building and wondered if it was some kind of accident but said it quickly became clear that it was a far happier event.

Spray from a fire truck at the Kin Park "Hot Summer Nights" event in St. Thomas on Confederation Drive. (Caroline McIntosh)

"It was just absolutely delightful. It reminded me so much of those black and white pictures from New York City in the 1950s of fire hydrants being opened and kids running through them in the middle of a heat wave," she said.

This is the first year that the St. Thomas fire department is trying out this particular community outreach, said Shannon Ashton, a fire prevention officer for the St. Thomas Fire Department.

"We just grab a truck and go to parks around the city and spray some water for some kids. We have treats, we give out some swag and get out into the community", said

"They loved it! It looks like the adults kind of had more fun than the kids did running through the water," said Ashton.

While there isn't any concrete plans as to when, or where, they'll show up next, she said that it won't be until August.

Shannon Ashton (right), a fire prevention officer at the St. Thomas Fire Department out in the community for the "Hot Summer Nights" pop up program. (Caroline McIntosh)

"We don't advertise it ahead of time. We advertise the morning of due to weather and call volume. We never know what the day is going to bring.

"We're hoping to do it all summer since the first one was a success. We'll see where it takes us from there."

St. Thomas firefighters enjoying popsicles at the "Hot Summer Nights" pop up with the community at Kin Park on Wednesday, July 5. (Caroline McIntosh)

McIntosh said it was the sort of surprise she's come to love about living in the city for the past five years.

"I grew up in Mississauga and I'd never seen anything like it before but this is typical of what St. Thomas does," she said.