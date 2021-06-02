Fire crews rescue baby deer from trench near Western
Crews received a call about a deer in distress from campus police late Tuesday evening
A fire truck, a rescue vehicle and another car all arrived on scene to rescue a bleating deer from a trench next to a Western University building.
"There was a baby deer in distress next to a building," said London Fire Department Platoon chief Colin Shewell.
"We were able to wrap in a blanket and quickly extricate it," he said. The deer can be heard bleating loudly as fire crews carry the fawn away from the trench.
"We released it in a field next door to the building and the mother deer was actually wandering around the area." said Shewell.
