Skip to Main Content
London

Fire crews rescue baby deer from trench near Western

A fire truck, a rescue vehicle and another car all arrived on scene to rescue the bleating deer from a trench next to a Western University building.

Crews received a call about a deer in distress from campus police late Tuesday evening

CBC News ·
Fire crews rescued a fawn stuck in a trench near Western University late Tuesday night. (London Fire Department/Twitter)

A fire truck, a rescue vehicle and another car all arrived on scene to rescue a bleating deer from a trench next to a Western University building.

"There was a baby deer in distress next to a building," said London Fire Department Platoon chief Colin Shewell. 

"We were able to wrap in a blanket and quickly extricate it," he said. The deer can be heard bleating loudly as fire crews carry the fawn away from the trench.

"We released it in a field next door to the building and the mother deer was actually wandering around the area." said Shewell.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now