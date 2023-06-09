Fed up with fireworks? Maybe it's time to fly up the drones

Jeff Clarmo is a self-described "old-school fireworks guy."

A pyrotechnics expert and president of Trenton, Ont., based North Star Fireworks, he's been able to elicit oohs and ahhs from crowds at Victoria Day and Canada Day celebrations since the early 1990s.

And while Clarmo says demand for traditional fireworks displays will never go away completely, lately his business is being driven by demand for a new kind of show that has nothing to do with gunpowder, smoke or ear-splitting explosions.

"Drone shows have really started to take over," he said. "I mean, let's face it, fireworks have really got a bad rap in the last three years."

The "bad rap" Clarmo is talking about is a litany of complaints from those who loathe fireworks for a whole suite of reasons. Typically, complaints focus on noise, environmental damage and stress on pets and wildlife.

The City of London held a survey to look at possible changes to the bylaw that governs the use of fireworks on private property. The bylaw currently restricts firework use from dusk to 11 p.m. on Canada Day and Victoria Day and on a few days leading up to or following those holidays.

In a city survey with 2,334 respondents, 41.1 per cent said they would support a "complete ban" on fireworks use in London, while 50 per cent gave a hard "no" to banning them.

"A lot of [fireworks opposition] started during the pandemic," Clarmo said. "People were bored. They couldn't go to movies, they couldn't go to dinner but they could buy fireworks. And some people were shooting them off in their backyard every weekend."

While this was happening, in early 2020 Clarmo's company began to experiment with large groups of LED-equipped drones that fly in formation and flash lights in a coordinated way. The result is a different kind of light show, one less likely to trigger complaints to city hall.

Litter and damage to the environment is often cited in complaints about fireworks use. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The drones can be controlled and programmed as a group and their lights can combine to create almost any conceivable image or animation. His company has put on drone shows at everything from the Grey Cup to corporate events that feature company logos.

Below is video from a drone show what his company did for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Sometimes clients want to be associated with something that's new and green and techie and that's everything that drones offer," said Clarmo.

Drone shows have helped him expand his business from three employees to nine in Canada and to 12 employees in the company's U.S. division.

He says some of the opposition to fireworks comes from people who conflate displays put on by professionals with the actions of backyard users who don't always respect bylaws and safety rules.

"There's now a backlash, people got tired of fireworks," he said. "People didn't like the noise, people didn't like the animals getting scared and that's encompassed the whole industry, including what I do, which is big shows."

Not in favour of fireworks ban

Clarmo does not support a ban on the use of so-called backyard fireworks on private property, which is one of the options the City of London is considering (see proposed bylaw changes below). His view is that bylaws don't stop backyard use because people either don't bother to learn the bylaws or chose to ignore them.

He said bans on fireworks sales are also rarely effective.

"If [fireworks are] outlawed in London they'll be legal in Toronto, so they'll go to Toronto, buy them and they'll bring them back," he said.

The city staff report said enforcing any fireworks bylaw is challenging.

Residents of Brampton set off fireworks to mark the start of Diwali in November 2021. Brampton has added a ban on backyard fireworks but allows for display fireworks and added a city-run Diwali event. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"It's common for the responding officers to observe fireworks evidence of discharge and no persons present upon arrival," the report said.

What bylaw changes are on the table?

City of London staff have drafted two options for possible changes to the bylaw that governs the use of fireworks on private property:

Option A would allow for fireworks to be discharged on Canada Day and Victoria Day only. This means that dates prior to or preceding Canada Day would no longer be allowed for discharge. In addition, this option would also allow for consumer (backyard) fireworks to be discharged on Diwali, a Hindu celebration that happens in October and November. Option A would also decrease the number of days allowed to sell fireworks from seven to five and propose an increase to current fines.

Option B would allow for permitted display fireworks only to be discharged which has traditionally included Canada Day, Victoria Day, Diwali, and New Years Eve in London. This option would ban all consumer (backyard) fireworks, ban the sale of consumer fireworks in London, and propose an increase to current fines.

The staff report also calls on the city to hold a public participation meeting so residents can have their say about any proposed changes to the bylaw. The report is up for discussion at Tuesdays meeting of the community and protective services committee.