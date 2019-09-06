Brampton trucker charged with running stop sign, killing 3

A transport truck driver is facing criminal charges after he allegedly rolled through a stop sign on a country road in southwestern Ontario, killing three people and sending a toddler to hospital.

Gurvinder Singh, 38, from Brampton was behind the wheel of his rig when the vehicle occupied by London couple Walter and Donna Yetman, and 28-year old Stephanie Roloson was hit on June 21.

The crash happened northwest of Listowel, at Perth Road 178 and Perth Line 88, an intersection that has a flashing red-light denoting the one-way stop sign.

A two-year old boy was also in the vehicle with the deceased and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at Perth Road 178 & Perth Line 88, northwest of Listowel. (Google)

Police said the investigation took more than two months but they arrested and charged Singh on Thursday with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Singh was released with a court date set for Sept. 30 in Goderich.