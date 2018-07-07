Skip to Main Content
Man, 32, dies in motorcycle crash at private race track

A man was killed Friday night in a single motorcycle crash at a private race track in the town of Central Elgin, provincial police say.

Police say the man lost control of his motorcycle shortly after crossing the finish line

A 32-year-old man has died after he crashed his motorcycle at a private race track in Elgin County on Friday night. (File photo/CBC)

Emergency responders were called the facility on Sparta Line at about 8:30 p.m. for a report that a rider had lost control of his motorcycle after crossing the finish line.

On arrival, they found the 32-year-old male driver with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The injured man was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Const. Max Gomez with the Elgin County OPP said that the motorcycle was street legal and the man was not racing another bike or vehicle when he crashed. 

