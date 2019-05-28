Funeral today for parents of 3 young children killed in weekend crash

The parents of three children under the age of five will be buried today in London following a weekend crash southwest of the city.

The children, ages one, two and almost five, survived Saturday's crash on Longwoods Road but are still in the London Children's Hospital with injuries.

CBC has confirmed the deceased are Khaldoun El-Rifai, 48, and his 26-year old wife Rabia Sayour. The couple called Dresden, Ont. home.

"We are completely distraught," said Ali Chahbar, a prominent member of the city's Muslim community who has been visiting the children in hospital.

"Whenever any calamity or tragedy happens to anyone in our community, Muslim or non Muslim, we feel it is our duty to be there to support them in any manner possible."

Head-on crash

Police said Monday El-Rifai and Sayour were in a vehicle that cross the centre line resulting in a head-on collision.

"The investigation has revealed that the vehicle driven by the deceased crossed the line for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming vehicle," said a written police statement.

The driver of the second vehicle, who was travelling alone, was taken to hospital but later released.

Donations for the couple's children are being collected through the London's Muslim Mosque.

Chahbar says the community will continue to support the children, alongside the deceased couple's family.