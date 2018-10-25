Fatal crash east of Sarnia leaves one dead and two injured

One person is dead and two others injured after a collision Thursday morning on a county road east of Sarnia.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision happened at about 8:45 a.m. along London Line, just east of Fairweather Road, in Plympton Township.

OPP said two vehicles were involved.

London Line, between Mandaumin and Plowing Match Roads, will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Police have not released the conditions of the two people injured.