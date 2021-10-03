One dead, another critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash: OPP

One person is dead and another is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a highway collision on Sunday.

Police said a vehicle and a transport truck were both heading westbound on Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road North, when they hit each other around 10:43 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second individual was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the transport truck, said police, was not injured.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Wonderland Road for several hours on Sunday, but have since been re-opened.

Fatal collision closes westbound lanes of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> at Colonel Talbot Road. Highway expected to be closed for the next 4 hours. Anyone with dash-cam footage that captured the crash is being asked to call the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> at 1-888-310-1122. <a href="https://twitter.com/LdnOntFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LdnOntFire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLPS911?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLPS911</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiddlesexOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiddlesexOPP</a> ^es <a href="https://t.co/VCGWibXQrk">pic.twitter.com/VCGWibXQrk</a> —@OPP_WR

Investigators are looking for witnesses that saw the crash, or who might have dash-cam footage of what happened. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Middlesex County OPP.