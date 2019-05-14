Man found dead in Connaught Avenue residence

London police are investigating after a man was found dead in a residence on Connaught Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to an address on Connaught near Mornington Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Police arrived to find a man dead and with "obvious trauma" inside the house. Shortly after, police took a man into custody nearby, but there is no word on charges.

Police have not released the age or identity of the victim or the man in custody.

The case is being investigated by the force's major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).