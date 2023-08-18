Far from home, Ontario natives living in Kelowna, B.C., recount wildfire experiences

Growing up in London, Ont., couldn't have prepared Liam Groenewegen for the reality of wildfire season in British Columbia.

The London native and recent graduate has lived in Kelowna for five years, where he studied environmental science and geology, and now works in mineral exploration.

"Coming from London where I've never seen a wildfire before, to having a huge wall of flames knocking on your doorstep, it's an apocalyptic, kind of scary experience, for sure," said Groenewegen.

As of Friday, a significant number of homes had been destroyed by a fast-burning wildfire in West Kelowna, while crews braced for what the B.C. Wildfire Service predicted would be the most challenging days of the province's fire season. More than 2,400 properties were under an evacuation order and more than 4,800 properties under an evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

While he's seen wildfires in the past, and isn't in an area of Kelowna yet affected by an evacuation order, the prospect of having to pack up his life and flee is on his doorstep, said Groenewegen.

"I've never personally been on an evacuation order, but me and my roommates decided once the fire crossed the lake, it might not be a bad idea to start packing up a few things to make sure we have gas in our vehicles to get out of town."

Liam Groenewegen moved to Kelowna from London five years ago. (Liam Groenewegen)

Living with the threat posed by wildfires — and the sight of blackened skies and towering flames — has become part of life in the summer, but that doesn't make it any easier when you're staring it in the face, added Groenewegen.

"There's a bit of a sense of helplessness. There's not really a whole lot your average everyday person can do. It's kind of best to leave things for the firefighters. They're doing an amazing job," he said.

For Chantelle Ludwig, the prospect of having to evacuate with her two-year-old child has her on the edge of her seat.

"We've got all of our really essential things packed, definitely checking the news constantly, talking to colleagues and friends [and] seeing who's being evacuated," said Ludwig.

The social worker originally from Hamilton moved to Kelowna 10 years ago. Since then, she's had to re-learn what summer means — wildfires.

She's also had to take special care of her and her clients' mental health.

"It has a huge effect here. I really wonder how it's going to impact the people who I'm working with day in, day out, and how they cope," she said.

Chantelle Ludwig is a Hamilton native who moved to B.C. 10 years ago. (Chantelle Ludwig)

Mental health and climate disaster

The mental health impacts of natural disasters are front and centre in B.C., and the Northwest Territories, where wildfires have also spurred mass evacuations.

It's something mental health professionals, like Marnie Wedlake, are focusing more attention on as extreme weather events become more common.

"The way people are impacted by this is going to be as varied as the number of people who are impacted," said Wedlake, a registered psychotherapist and assistant professor at Western University.

Wedlake likens people and their experiences to a book that collects pages and chapters. Overtime, past experiences can affect how people handle new ones, she said.

Groenewegen says this isn't his first wildfire. Since moving from London to Kelowna, it's become a summer norm in his life. (Liam Groenewegen)

"The number one thing we want to do for the individuals who are going through this is ensure they have lots of support," Wedlake said, adding that oftentimes talking to someone about the trauma brought on by natural disasters is important.

With the world more connected than ever due to cell phones and the internet, the trauma can extend past places like Kelowna and Yellowknife — where the disaster is happening — and into the minds of people witnessing the disasters, she said.

"Since the pandemic started we've been through so much. One crisis after another. It's fair to say that vicarious trauma has now find its found its way into many households," said Wedlake.

It's important to have people to talk to, and to understand that it's normal to feel stress due to events like these, even ones that are far off, she said.

"We are a compassionate species. We feel it when people are suffering. Just be sure to acknowledge it, lean into it, and to not medicalize or pathologize it, but work with it."