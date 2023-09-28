Warning: This story contains derogatory words for Indigenous people.

An Indigenous parent wants an acknowledgment and apology from the London District Catholic School Board in Ontario after material using "inappropriate" terms for Indigenous people was handed out in his daughter's Grade 11 history class.

Clint Couchie said his 15-year-old daughter, who attends Saint André Bessette Catholic Secondary School, was shaken up when she saw the resource — which uses the words "Aboriginals" and "savages" — during a lesson Tuesday about minority groups in the First World War.

"It's super concerning, not only for us to hear those words reiterated again in 2023, but the fact that it's happening in an education setting with all of her peers," said Couchie, who is from Nipissing First Nation in northern Ontario.

"People are being re-exposed to misinformation in outdated and inappropriate terms, so what happens now if that term starts being thrown around in the classroom or on the street?"

Couchie said he immediately contacted administration, and although a guidance counsellor spoke to his daughter to make sure she was all right, he hasn't yet received any further acknowledgment from the board about any error.

CBC News has reviewed the document presented to the class. It's a 2014 paper written by author Jason Penny.

In an email, London District Catholic School Board spokesperson Mark Adkinson said, "During a history lesson on World War I, a resource was shared with students about the involvement of minority groups, which contained an outdated term used to describe Indigenous peoples.

"The teacher, students and their families will be provided with necessary guidance, information and appropriate supports," Adkinson said.

The resource in question was handed out in a history class at Saint André Bessette Catholic Secondary School in London. (London District Catholic School Board)

Couchie said he both wrote and called the LDCSB this week, but was still awaiting a response. He would like the board to ensure all cultural material being presented to students to be appropriate, safe and carefully vetted.

On its website, the LDCSB has outlined its mandates to improve Indigenous student achievement. A specific reference is made to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) Calls to Action 62 and 63, focused on implementing curriculum using Indigenous voices, and to create culturally safe spaces and culturally relevant material.

As the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is this Saturday, Couchie believes the LDCSB needs to do more to live up to its mandate on the TRC's calls and take concrete steps to ensure incidents such as the one that happened in his daughter's history class don't happen again.

"If the board is saying they're down a path of reconciliation, I've yet to see that happen if information like this is still getting into the classroom," said Couchie.

Couchie said his daughter told him that the document was taken back by the teacher during the class, but his daughter was reluctant to go back to class.

Material needs to be vetted, says Indigenous professor

Robyn Michaud, an Indigenous studies professor at Conestoga College, immediately recognized the document from Teachers Pay Teachers, a resource website where teachers can buy lesson plans from other teachers.

Despite the website's popularity among teachers, it's known to have problematic social studies content because it's not audited and teachers can't preview lessons until they buy them, said Michaud, who does cultural presentations with the LDCSB.

Robyn Michaud-Turgeon, a professor of Indigenous studies at Conestoga College, does cultural presentations with the London District Catholic School Board. (Submitted by Robyn Michaud)

"People don't understand how certain terms and phrases can be problematic," she said. "As soon as an Indigenous student reads the word 'savage,' they shut down because it's so offensive and inappropriate. We don't need materials that use language like that."

Michaud doesn't know the teacher involved in the issue involving the Couchie family.

But based on her experience, Michaud believes the teacher was trying to incorporate diverse perspectives when talking about the war, but unintentionally caused harm by using the resource.

Educational resources produced by school boards are extensively reviewed for accuracy and equity. However, Michaud said, provincial funding cuts have forced teachers to rely on other sources, and sometimes they contain inaccurate material.

"There's intent versus impact, so they had good intentions, but using an outdated resource from a website that's known to be very problematic in terms of equity can get you into trouble and that's what's happening here," she said.