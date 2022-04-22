Family 'beyond devastated' by boating death of Mike Shawnoo, 36

Police have identified the man who died after a canoe capsized on Lake Huron Wednesday as Michael Shawnoo, 36, of Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation.

A GoFundMe page in Shawnoo's name describes him as a devoted family man.

"Our family is beyond devastated," wrote Michael's cousin Nade Shawnoo on the GoFundMe page. "He was a devoted family man, role model and community member of the Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation. Mike had his fiancee Hailey and four children that he provided for."

Police say Shawnoo died after a canoe overturned Wednesday near Ipperwash beach. Emergency services and members of the public responded. Shawnoo and another person were pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.

The second person was treated in hospital and released, according to police.

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police say they, along with the Kettle and Stoney Point Fire Department, Lambton Shores Fire and Emergency Services, Canadian Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard and Lambton Emergency Medical Services (EMS), all responded to the call.