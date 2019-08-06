Families distressed over decision to remove memorial for loved ones near EMDC

Families of some of the inmates who've died at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) are upset about a recent decision to remove a memorial for their loved ones.

The union representing workers at the jail argued the memorial — which has grown to 18 crosses since it was set up in 2018 — has become a source of psychological stress for staff who work at the jail.

The complaint was brought to Ontario's Grievance Settlement Board, which ruled in favour of the union.

"There is no reasonable alternative to remedy the situation other than to have the installation removed from its current location," read the board's decision.

"Several [staff] have sought psychological help. Some suffer from PTSD, which has been exacerbated by the experience of seeing the memorial each time they pass it. The effect of the memorial impacts particularly those EMDC staff who were first responders to the incidents leading to the deaths of the offenders," it continued.

Fighting for both sides of the bars

"It's upsetting that they're taking these crosses down," said Judy Struthers. Her son Justin was found dead inside EMDC on Boxing Day in 2017, and she's still looking for answers about what happened.

"They're talking about stress. What about our stress? We've been stressed for almost three years waiting for answers and accountability."

Judy Struthers' son Justin died at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in 2017. Since then, she's been demonstrating every week outside of the jail. (CBC)

Struthers said the memorial is not only a site to honour loved ones, but also a physical reminder of the change needed inside the jail.

Since 2009, 18 inmates have died at the facility — some of suspected overdoses. The jail has been slammed by many, including Ontario's human rights commissioner who's said it's overcrowded, violent and unsanitary.

Struthers and her spouse attend the site of the memorial twice a week and stay there for hours, holding signs and speaking to anyone willing to listen about the change needed inside.

"We want to keep the public aware of what's going on in that jail, that there are that many crosses there in that short period of time," she said. "We're fighting for both sides of the bars because we'd like to see the guards have more training in mental health and we'd also like to see mental health provided for the inmates in there."

Rallies that have been held at the site have also been a trigger for staff, the ruling from the board said, adding that large photographs of an inmate's body post-mortem have been particularly disturbing.

Struthers said those photographs are of her son, and they were taken by family to show the body's condition as it lay in a casket ahead of his funeral.

Stress from conditions inside, not outside

Lawyer Kevin Egan, who advocates for inmates at EMDC, said the union representing staff has grieved the wrong conditions.

"They grieved the conditions outside the jail when what really triggered their PTSD symptoms and their ongoing issues is what's going on inside the jail — the overcrowding, the filth, the noise, the hostile environment. Those are the things that are triggering PTSD, not some crosses outside."

Kevin Egan is a lawyer who represents several inmates at EMDC. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Egan said a number of family members have expressed their distress about the decision to remove the memorial.

"It's really another slap in the face for these families who have waited years to find out what happened to their loved ones and who can't get that information," he said. "It's an attempt to bury the truth, to try to hide the fact that there's a jail here in London where people keep dying."

The ruling from the grievance board came in May and said the province had 90 days to comply with the order.

Andrew Morrison, a spokesperson for the Minister of the Solicitor General, which oversees corrections in Ontario, said the ministry would be working with families to remove the crosses.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends that have lost loved ones," he said, adding that the ministry takes the health and safety of staff seriously.

Regardless of the memorial being removed, Struthers said she'll continue showing up outside the jail twice a week to be a reminder to staff about her son's death.

"I'm so mad at the system because they failed Justin and so many others," she said.