Residents of all but 12 homes damaged in yesterday's explosion and fire in London, Ont., returned home Friday, but what they found was almost unrecognizable.

Debris is strewn everywhere on Woodman Avenue, where a car crashed into a house late Wednesday, severing a gas line and setting off an explosion and a series of fires.

Furniture, windows, plywood scraps and drywall panels were scattered across what was before a quiet street of century-old brick homes in London's Old East Village neighbourhood.

About 100 homes on Woodman and a number of surrounding streets were evacuated in the moments after the explosion. Residents began to return to their homes when the evacuation order was lifted on all but a dozen on Thursday night.

When the sun rose Friday, the scope of the devastation was exposed up close.

People returning to their homes following a massive explosion caused by an alleged impaired driver slamming into a gas line find a neighbourhood destroyed. 2:38

"It's comparable to a war zone in England when they had the blitz on," said Guy Rameau, who lives at 461 Woodman Ave. "It's just complete devastation for a lot of the houses. And I feel so bad for the people coming back to this.

"To see it now, it's devastating. You're just shaking inside. It's hard to deal with."

Crews start the process of cleaning up following Wednesday's explosion that flatted this home. (Hala Ghonaim/ CBC News)

On Thursday, firefighters reported at least seven homes were damaged by fire, while the home where the gas meter was struck was levelled.

Cleaning crews were at the scene Friday.

Woodman Avenue resident Guy Rameau arrived back at his house Thursday, but Friday's sunrise exposed the scope of the damage to his street. 'To see it now, it’s devastating. You’re just shaking inside.' (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

A 23-year-old Kitchener woman, who police say was driving the car that struck the meter before 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, has been charged with multiple impaired driving counts.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.