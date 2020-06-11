Two tornadoes touch down near London: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says it appears two tornadoes touched down in the London area Wednesday night, causing damage.

There appear to have been no injuries.

The first tornado was spotted in the Glencoe area, southwest of London, at around 7:55 p.m and there were videos on social media documenting it, said Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha.

Just a few minutes earlier, there were reports of dozens of trees down in nearby Newbury, and a snowmobile was tossed across a yard.

QLCS tornado intercept about 5 kilometres SW of Glencoe around 7:50 pm this evening.

At 8:30 p.m., Environment Canada received a report of a tornado in the Belmont area and reports of hydro polls knocked down and numerous tree limbs downed.

A tornado warning for the city of London was issued at 8:46 p.m. but was cancelled seven minutes later.

Thursday's temps more seasonal

Mengesha said the weather agency normally sends a survey team to the area to verify a tornado, but because of the pandemic, forecasters are using radar, photos and videos to conduct investigations.

"We can say at this moment, it looks like there were two tornadoes," said Mengesha.

He said the agency will likely conduct a further investigation on Thursday.

Wednesday night's storm brought an end to two days of intense heat.

Thursday's forecast is calling for a more seasonal high of 22 degrees under mainly cloudy skies.